    Mississippi Army National Guard Soldiers participate in two-day combatives course at Fort Belvoir [Image 6 of 7]

    Mississippi Army National Guard Soldiers participate in two-day combatives course at Fort Belvoir

    FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Caleb Minor 

    129th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Andrew Devine, assigned to the 260th Regional Training Institute, D.C. Army National Guard, poses for a photo, during a two-day self-defense course at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, Sept. 2, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Caleb Minor)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2025
    Date Posted: 09.06.2025 17:20
    Photo ID: 9297227
    VIRIN: 250902-Z-JB875-1378
    Resolution: 3500x2333
    Size: 5.09 MB
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
    National Guard
    DCSafe

