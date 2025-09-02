Mississippi Army National Guard Soldiers participate in two-day combatives course at Fort Belvoir

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Andrew Devine, assigned to the 260th Regional Training Institute, D.C. Army National Guard, poses for a photo, during a two-day self-defense course at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, Sept. 2, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Caleb Minor)