U.S. Army 1st Lt. Andrew Devine, dark shirt, assigned to the 260th Regiment (Regional Training Institute), District of Columbia Army National Guard, poses for a group photo with Soldiers assigned to the 112th Military Police Battalion, Mississippi Army National Guard, during a two-day self-defense course at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, Sept. 2, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Caleb Minor)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2025 17:20
|Photo ID:
|9297225
|VIRIN:
|250902-Z-JB875-1364
|Resolution:
|3500x2333
|Size:
|5.84 MB
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mississippi Army National Guard Soldiers participate in two-day combatives course at Fort Belvoir [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Caleb Minor, identified by DVIDS