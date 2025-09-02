Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dutch Soldier Remains Fit to Fight, Saber Junction 25 [Image 4 of 4]

    Dutch Soldier Remains Fit to Fight, Saber Junction 25

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.04.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Maria Goodwin 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    Dutch soldier, Sjoerd, a logistics officer with the 17th Light Armored Battalion, conducts weightlifting training at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Sept. 4, 2025, during Exercise Saber Junction 25. This world-class training event enhances combat readiness amongst participating NATO Allies and partner nations, enabling them to respond rapidly to any threat. According to Sjoerd, the use of fitness allows him to clear his head and ensure he is always mentally prepared should the call to action arise. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Maria Goodwin, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 09.06.2025 05:25
    VIRIN: 250904-A-MG423-3302
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
