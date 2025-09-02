Dutch Soldier Remains Fit to Fight, Saber Junction 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dutch soldier, Sjoerd, a logistics officer with the 17th Light Armored Battalion, completes a powerlifting exercise at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Sept. 4, 2025, during Exercise Saber Junction 25. This world-class training event promotes regional stability and security while increasing readiness, strengthening partner capabilities, and fostering trust. Sjoerd maintains physical and mental readiness through physical fitness training. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Maria Goodwin, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)