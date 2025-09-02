Dutch Soldier Remains Fit to Fight, Saber Junction 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dutch soldier, Sjoerd, a logistics officer with the 17th Light Armored Battalion, takes a rest between fitness exercises at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Sept. 4, 2025, during Exercise Saber Junction 25. This world-class training event enhances combat readiness amongst participating NATO Allies and Partner nations, enabling them to respond rapidly to any threat. According to Sjoerd, the use of fitness allows him to clear his head and ensure he is always mentally prepared should the call to action arise. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Maria Goodwin, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)