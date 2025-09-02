25th CAB H2F Hosts Team Building Workout at Hale’iwa Ali’i Beach Park

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers assigned to the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB) play tug of war as part of a team building workout hosted by the 25th CAB’s Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) leadership at Hale’iwa Ali’i Beach Park, Hawaii, August 28, 2025. The H2F team empowers Soldiers to take charge of their health and fitness while also educating them on how to prevent injuries or disease. (U.S Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)