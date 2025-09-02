Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    25th CAB H2F Hosts Team Building Workout at Hale’iwa Ali’i Beach Park [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    25th CAB H2F Hosts Team Building Workout at Hale’iwa Ali’i Beach Park

    UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB) conduct pushups on the shore as part of a team building workout hosted by the 25th CAB’s Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) leadership at Hale’iwa Ali’i Beach Park, Hawaii, August 28, 2025. The H2F team empowers Soldiers to take charge of their health and fitness while also educating them on how to prevent injuries or disease. (U.S Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 09.06.2025 01:14
    Photo ID: 9296903
    VIRIN: 250828-A-XD912-1001
    Resolution: 4742x3161
    Size: 4.2 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th CAB H2F Hosts Team Building Workout at Hale’iwa Ali’i Beach Park [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    25th CAB H2F Hosts Team Building Workout at Hale’iwa Ali’i Beach Park
    25th CAB H2F Hosts Team Building Workout at Hale’iwa Ali’i Beach Park
    25th CAB H2F Hosts Team Building Workout at Hale’iwa Ali’i Beach Park
    25th CAB H2F Hosts Team Building Workout at Hale’iwa Ali’i Beach Park
    25th CAB H2F Hosts Team Building Workout at Hale’iwa Ali’i Beach Park

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Team building
    H2F
    hollistic health and fitness
    Exercise
    Beach
    Workout

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download