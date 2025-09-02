Soldiers assigned to the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB) conduct a group stretch as part of a team building workout hosted by the 25th CAB’s Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) leadership at Hale’iwa Ali’i Beach Park, Hawaii, August 28, 2025. The H2F team empowers Soldiers to take charge of their health and fitness while also educating them on how to prevent injuries or disease. (U.S Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2025 01:14
|Photo ID:
|9296906
|VIRIN:
|250828-A-XD912-1005
|Resolution:
|6418x4279
|Size:
|7.25 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 25th CAB H2F Hosts Team Building Workout at Hale’iwa Ali’i Beach Park [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.