    25th CAB UH-60 Blackhawk Pilots Train in Flight Simulator [Image 5 of 6]

    25th CAB UH-60 Blackhawk Pilots Train in Flight Simulator

    UNITED STATES

    08.25.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kyle Wiggins, a UH-60 Blackhawk pilot assigned to 2nd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, trains in a flight simulator at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, August 25, 2025. The flight simulator is a tool that creates realistic scenarios to practice complex maneuvers and emergency procedures safely. (U.S Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.06.2025 01:09
    Photo ID: 9296901
    VIRIN: 250825-A-XD912-1008
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th CAB UH-60 Blackhawk Pilots Train in Flight Simulator [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

