Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kyle Wiggins, a UH-60 Blackhawk pilot assigned to 2nd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, trains in a flight simulator at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, August 25, 2025. The flight simulator is a tool that creates realistic scenarios to practice complex maneuvers and emergency procedures safely. (U.S Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2025 01:09
|Photo ID:
|9296897
|VIRIN:
|250825-A-XD912-1001
|Resolution:
|5398x3599
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 25th CAB UH-60 Blackhawk Pilots Train in Flight Simulator [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.