25th CAB UH-60 Blackhawk Pilots Train in Flight Simulator

Warrant Officer 1 Alan Ortiz, a UH-60 Blackhawk pilot assigned to 2nd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, trains in a flight simulator at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, August 25, 2025. The flight simulator is a tool that creates realistic scenarios to practice complex maneuvers and emergency procedures safely. (U.S Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)