Change of Responsibility Ceremony Welcomes New Leadership to 2-6 CAV

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. David Vowell, the outgoing command senior enlisted leader of the 2-6 Cavalry Regiment (CAV), 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, addresses audience members during a Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, August 27, 2025. During the ceremony, Command Sgt. Maj. David Vowell was relieved by Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Patterson at the 2-6 CAV hanger. (U.S Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)