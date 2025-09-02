Change of Responsibility Ceremony Welcomes New Leadership to 2-6 CAV

Command Sgt. Maj. David Vowell, the outgoing command senior enlisted leader of the 2-6 Cavalry Regiment (CAV), 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, addresses audience members during a Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, August 27, 2025. During the ceremony, Command Sgt. Maj. David Vowell was relieved by Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Patterson at the 2-6 CAV hanger. (U.S Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2025 01:00
|Photo ID:
|9296892
|VIRIN:
|250827-A-XD912-2002
|Resolution:
|5491x3661
|Size:
|3.47 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
