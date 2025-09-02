Change of Responsibility Ceremony Welcomes New Leadership to 2-6 CAV

Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Patterson, the incoming command senior enlisted leader of the 2-6 Cavalry Regiment (CAV), 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, takes his seat after addressing audience members during a Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, August 27, 2025. During the ceremony, Command Sgt. Maj. David Vowell was relieved by Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Patterson at the 2-6 CAV hanger. (U.S Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)
