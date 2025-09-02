Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Change of Responsibility Ceremony Welcomes New Leadership to 2-6 CAV [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Change of Responsibility Ceremony Welcomes New Leadership to 2-6 CAV

    UNITED STATES

    08.27.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Patterson, the incoming command senior enlisted leader of the 2-6 Cavalry Regiment (CAV), 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, takes charge of the formation during a Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, August 27, 2025. During the ceremony, Command Sgt. Maj. David Vowell was relieved by Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Patterson at the 2-6 CAV hanger. (U.S Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 09.06.2025 01:00
    Photo ID: 9296891
    VIRIN: 250827-A-XD912-2001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.83 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Change of Responsibility Ceremony Welcomes New Leadership to 2-6 CAV [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Change of Responsibility Ceremony Welcomes New Leadership to 2-6 CAV
    Change of Responsibility Ceremony Welcomes New Leadership to 2-6 CAV
    Change of Responsibility Ceremony Welcomes New Leadership to 2-6 CAV
    Change of Responsibility Ceremony Welcomes New Leadership to 2-6 CAV
    Change of Responsibility Ceremony Welcomes New Leadership to 2-6 CAV
    Change of Responsibility Ceremony Welcomes New Leadership to 2-6 CAV

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download