Tripler nurse named the 2026 Mana’olana Nurse of Hope Award recipient, driven by personal loss

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sherilyn Long (front left), the 2026 Mana’olana Nurse of Hope Award recipient, is pictured with colleagues Abigail Troncoso, RN, Joshua Thompson, RN and Jennifer Peralta, RN, at Tripler Army Medical Center. Long was recognized for her dedication to patient care and compassionate approach to oncology nursing by the Oncology Nursing Society Hawaii chapter. (Defense Health Agency photo by Hugh Fleming)