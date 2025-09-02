Tripler nurse named the 2026 Mana’olana Nurse of Hope Award recipient, driven by personal loss

Tripler Army Medical Center – Sherilyn Long, a registered nurse at Tripler Army Medical Center, has been named the 2026 Mana’olana Nurse of Hope Award recipient, recognizing her dedication to patient care and compassionate approach to oncology nursing. The award, presented by the Oncology Nursing Society Hawaii chapter, honors nurses who embody the spirit of hope and healing.



Long’s path to specializing in oncology wasn’t initially planned. After earning her Bachelor of Science in Nursing, she initially sought a position on a general floor in nursing. A role at Straub Clinic and Hospital led her to an oncology unit, where she quickly discovered a profound connection to the specialty.



“They get the diagnosis, they’re going through cancer, and that kind of just puts everything else on the back burner, and they’re just fighting for their lives,” Long said. “A patient once remarked the hospital was ‘the only place you come to get sick to get better.’ This is often true with treatments like chemotherapy, where the drugs, while fighting cancer, can cause temporary effects such as nausea, fatigue and hair loss. These side effects are a sign the treatment is working, even though they make the patient feel unwell in the short term.”



Long’s commitment to patient advocacy is deeply rooted in personal experience. The loss of her 12-year-old son, Aiden, to an aggressive brain tumor in February 2021 ignited a passion for not only providing care but also for fueling research and empowering patients.



Despite the grueling treatment, Aiden remained determined to experience life to the fullest. Long recalled seeking advice from his oncologist when he wanted to participate in a challenging outdoor retreat. Though hesitant, she followed the doctor's guidance, and Aiden completed the obstacle course at Camp Erdman, a moment he cherished.

“He always made sure he did something special for himself,” Long recalled, “whether it be watching his favorite basketball player or having a family game night. He was going to make it special.”



Aiden’s death prompted Long to leave oncology briefly, but she soon returned, driven by a desire to honor his memory. Long’s experience with Aiden has profoundly shaped her approach to oncology nursing. She founded Team Aiden Forever, a charity that began with a memorial blood drive and evolved into an annual basketball tournament.



“It’s a well-deserved award,” said Abigail Troncoso, a registered nurse who works with Long. “She turned her grief to help and motivate others.” Troncoso explained that Long’s personal experience with loss fueled her dedication to supporting patients and colleagues alike.



Throughout her career, Long has witnessed significant advancements in cancer treatment, from traditional chemotherapy to newer immunotherapies that harness the patient's own immune system. Long emphasizes that hope in oncology extends beyond the pursuit of a cure. “When dealing with cancer, hope isn’t only about getting better. It's also about making sure patients have the best possible quality of life and still doing things they love.”



Long advocates for prioritizing patient wishes, even when they involve risk. “Our job as nurses is to advocate for that,” she said. “If they’re doing treatment, it doesn’t make sense if they don’t get to enjoy the things they want to do.”



“Sherilyn deserves this award, because she makes the clinic and patients feel like this is a happy place, despite their circumstances. Without Sheri, our clinic would be different and not what it is today,” said Jennifer Peralta, an oncology nurse who works with Long.



Beyond evolving treatments, Long emphasizes the importance of hope, explaining that the concept has multiple dimensions in oncology. While a cure remains the goal, she recognizes that hope can also mean maximizing quality of life.



“Some of our patients want to be able to take trips and a break from their treatments, which are often every two or three weeks,” Long said. She praised Tripler’s physicians for balancing treatment protocols with patient wishes and highlighted the nurse’s role in advocating for those desires.

Long’s impact extends beyond medical expertise. She emphasizes the power of simply being present and listening to patients during their most vulnerable moments.



“As nurses, we want to fix everything and make everything better and prettier,” Long said. “But sometimes, just taking the time to sit down, give your undivided attention, and just listening is enough.”



For Sherilyn Long, oncology nursing isn’t just a job. It’s a privilege to witness and support the unwavering strength of those battling cancer, and to offer a beacon of hope throughout their journey.



