    Tripler nurse named the 2026 Mana’olana Nurse of Hope Award recipient, driven by personal loss [Image 1 of 2]

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2025

    Photo by Khinna Kaminske 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    Sherilyn Long, a registered nurse at Tripler Army Medical Center, was named the 2026 Mana’olana Nurse of Hope Award recipient for her dedication to patient care and compassionate approach to oncology nursing. The award was presented by the Oncology Nursing Society Hawaii chapter. (Defense Health Agency photo by Hugh Fleming)

