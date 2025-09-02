Fort Drum Soldiers test their grip skills Sept. 5 during the 4th annual Get a Grip Competition, hosted by the Suicide Prevention Program and the 10th Mountain Sustainment Brigade Health and Holistic Fitness (H2F) to support the Suicide Prevention Month campaign on post. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
Soldiers “Get a Grip” on suicide prevention at Fort Drum
