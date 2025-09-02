Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers “Get a Grip” on suicide prevention at Fort Drum [Image 7 of 8]

    Soldiers “Get a Grip” on suicide prevention at Fort Drum

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Fort Drum Soldiers test their grip skills Sept. 5 during the 4th annual Get a Grip Competition, hosted by the Suicide Prevention Program and the 10th Mountain Sustainment Brigade Health and Holistic Fitness (H2F) to support the Suicide Prevention Month campaign on post. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    This work, Soldiers “Get a Grip” on suicide prevention at Fort Drum [Image 8 of 8], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Drum Suicide Prevention Program
    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade H2F

