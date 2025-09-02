Soldiers “Get a Grip” on suicide prevention at Fort Drum

Photo By Michael Strasser | Fort Drum Soldiers test their grip skills Sept. 5 during the 4th annual Get a Grip...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | Fort Drum Soldiers test their grip skills Sept. 5 during the 4th annual Get a Grip Competition, hosted by the Suicide Prevention Program and the 10th Mountain Sustainment Brigade Health and Holistic Fitness (H2F) to support the Suicide Prevention Month campaign on post. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Sept. 5, 2025) -- The Army’s theme for Suicide Prevention Month is “We are Stronger Together – Connect to Protect” and that message was evident Sept. 5 during the 4th annual Get a Grip Competition at Fort Drum.



Dozens of 10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers put their grip strength to the test in a four-event contest outside the 10th Mountain Sustainment Brigade Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) center, where they cheered and challenged each other on.



“It’s more than just about demonstrating grip strength,” said Bill Van Orman, Fort Drum Suicide Prevention Program coordinator. “Anytime you have a competition, the athletes tend to bond. And when you look at the Suicide Prevention Month theme, “Connect to Protect,” that’s what we are doing through physical fitness.”



Travis Cudlin, 10th Mountain Sustainment Brigade Health and Holistic Fitness (H2F) performance dietitian, said partnering with the Suicide Prevention Program was a natural fit.



“The original intent of the event always had a mental health tie-in,” he said. “And when we started the partnership, Bill Van Orman was very proactive in championing the event and bringing that suicide prevention message that we wanted.”



As participation has grown each year, Cudlin said what hasn’t changed is the camaraderie among the Soldiers. Van Orman, who joined in the competition himself, said that he experienced that effect after enduring a Spartan Race with a friend.



“It was a really hard race that pulled us together, and we’ve been best friends ever since,” he said. “So I feel like when you perform hard tasks together, you build tighter bonds.”



Van Orman said that community plays an important part in suicide prevention as it fosters togetherness and a sense of belonging.



“Community is a protective factor against suicide because it provides a strong support network that is important for social and mental wellbeing,” he said. “When you think of it, we never stop community-building here. We have families moving in and out of Fort Drum every year, Soldiers and civilians retiring, and so we are always reinforcing that message about community connections.”



Representatives from the Family Advocacy Program, Fort Drum Armed Forces Wellness Center, and the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers Program were also in attendance to support a resource fair. Bryan Velazquez, the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade BOSS representative, said his organization strives to build community by providing Soldiers with a platform to connect with peers and develop skills.



“BOSS brings people together,” he said. “I think we do a good job involving everyone, whether it’s with community service or a life skills activity. Especially for Soldiers who don’t have family close by, I feel we provide that sense of family and those personal connections through the BOSS program.”



Fort Drum organizations and agencies are encouraged to participate in a sidewalk chalk art challenge throughout September to support Suicide Prevention Month.



“It’s just a fun little art project that people can do together,” Van Orman said. “Last year, we had a Soldier walk by while we were working on it and we invited him to draw something. He joined us for a little bit, and we talked.”



This year, Van Orman said they included a hopscotch game with their artwork outside the Soldier and Family Readiness Center.



“We watched at least five or six Soldiers doing hopscotch, and we thought how this one little thing could brighten up someone’s day,” he said. “The Substance Use Disorder Clinical Care (SUDCC) staff did their chalk art and they said it has generated some really good conversations with people coming in the door.”



For information about suicide prevention training available at Fort Drum, call (315) 772-9018. The Suicide Prevention Program is located inside the Soldier and Family Readiness Center, Bldg. 10250, on 4th Armored Division Drive.



The Army’s Directorate of Prevention, Resilience and Readiness also offers suicide prevention resources at www.armyresilience.army.mil.



If you or someone you know needs help, contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 and pressing 1 for the Military Crisis Line.