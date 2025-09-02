Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shasta-Trinity Pile Burn Near Weaverville, CA [Image 52 of 53]

    Shasta-Trinity Pile Burn Near Weaverville, CA

    UNITED STATES

    12.07.2022

    Photo by Andrew Avitt 

    USDA Forest Service

    Views from near Weaver Bally Fire Lookout, north of Weaverville, CA., on the Shasta –Trinity National Forest December 7, 2022

    Date Taken: 12.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 14:34
    Photo ID: 9295701
    VIRIN: 221207-O-NM884-4995
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 18.91 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shasta-Trinity Pile Burn Near Weaverville, CA [Image 53 of 53], by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

