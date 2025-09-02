Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shasta-Trinity Pile Burn Near Weaverville, CA [Image 38 of 53]

    Shasta-Trinity Pile Burn Near Weaverville, CA

    UNITED STATES

    12.07.2022

    Photo by Andrew Avitt 

    USDA Forest Service

    Pile burn operations were conducted on the Shasta –Trinity National Forest near Weaver Bally Fire Lookout, north of Weaverville, CA., December 7, 2022. The area, on the southern edge of the Trinity Alps Wilderness was selected for treatment because of it’s strategic importance in protecting nearby communities from wildfire. Treated areas like this can mitigate wildfire behavior and give firefighters an opportunity to stop or slow a wildfire’s progress.

    Pile burning is usually a one-to-two-year process from beginning to end. First brush, or slash is collected and placed in piles. Then the pile will sit for a year drying out to be burned in wetter colder months.

