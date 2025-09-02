Shasta-Trinity Pile Burn Near Weaverville, CA

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pile burn operations were conducted on the Shasta –Trinity National Forest near Weaver Bally Fire Lookout, north of Weaverville, CA., December 7, 2022. The area, on the southern edge of the Trinity Alps Wilderness was selected for treatment because of it’s strategic importance in protecting nearby communities from wildfire. Treated areas like this can mitigate wildfire behavior and give firefighters an opportunity to stop or slow a wildfire’s progress.



Pile burning is usually a one-to-two-year process from beginning to end. First brush, or slash is collected and placed in piles. Then the pile will sit for a year drying out to be burned in wetter colder months.