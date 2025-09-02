Comptrollers close the mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jorge Varela, 106th Comptroller Flight financial management analyst, assists an Airman assigned to the 555th Fighter Generation Squadron with his deployment travel voucher at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 27, 2025. The 106th CPTF hails from the 106th Rescue Wing, a unit of the New York Air National Guard responsible for combat search and rescue, domestic disaster relief and supporting federal and state authorities that deployed to Aviano AB to assist with reintegration efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ms. Bailee Russell)