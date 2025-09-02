Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    08.27.2025

    Photo by Bailee Russell 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 555th Fighter Generation Squadron wait in a reintegration line to complete travel vouchers with the 31st Comptroller Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 27, 2025. The 555th FGS bolstered security within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility during their deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ms. Bailee Russell)

    This work, Comptrollers close the mission [Image 3 of 3], by Bailee Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aviano AB
    31 CPTS
    Aviano Air Base
    Finance
    106 CPTF

