Comptrollers close the mission

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 555th Fighter Generation Squadron wait in a reintegration line to complete travel vouchers with the 31st Comptroller Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 27, 2025. The 555th FGS bolstered security within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility during their deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ms. Bailee Russell)