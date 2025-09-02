Comptrollers close the mission

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    08.27.2025

    Photo by Bailee Russell 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Traschell Williams, 31st Comptroller Squadron military pay noncommissioned officer, assists an Airman assigned to the 555th Fighter Generation Squadron with his deployment travel voucher at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 27, 2025. The 31st CPTS Finance Operations Flight reintegrated deployment returnees by completing travel vouchers before the Airmen began rest and recuperation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ms. Bailee Russell)

