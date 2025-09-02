Comptrollers close the mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Traschell Williams, 31st Comptroller Squadron military pay noncommissioned officer, assists an Airman assigned to the 555th Fighter Generation Squadron with his deployment travel voucher at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 27, 2025. The 31st CPTS Finance Operations Flight reintegrated deployment returnees by completing travel vouchers before the Airmen began rest and recuperation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ms. Bailee Russell)