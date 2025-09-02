12th and 3d LCT Marines Execute Reloading Drills with the NMESIS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Aiden Peltier fixes a stacking frame onto an encanistered missile training round during a Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System forklift reloading drill on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 3, 2025. Marines executed forklift reloading drills with the NMESIS to enhance their ability to rapidly and efficiently rearm the system in expeditionary environments. The NMESIS is a ground-based offensive anti-ship missile system, used in sea denial and littoral protection to offer a highly mobile and rapidly deployable island defense solution. Peltier, a native of Louisiana, is a field artillery cannoneer with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Lucas Lu)