12th and 3d LCT Marines Execute Reloading Drills with the NMESIS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Francisco Durangarcia loads an encanistered missile training round onto a Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System during a forklift reloading drill on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 3, 2025. Marines executed forklift reloading drills with the NMESIS to enhance their ability to rapidly and efficiently rearm the system in expeditionary environments. The NMESIS is a ground-based offensive anti-ship missile system, used in sea denial and littoral protection to offer a highly mobile and rapidly deployable island defense solution. Durangarcia, a native of California, is an ammunition technician with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Lucas Lu)