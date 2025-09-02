Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12th and 3d LCT Marines Execute Reloading Drills with the NMESIS [Image 2 of 10]

    12th and 3d LCT Marines Execute Reloading Drills with the NMESIS

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.03.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Lucas Lu 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Bowden Miles unscrews an encanistered missile training round from a Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System during a forklift reloading drill on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 3, 2025. Marines executed forklift reloading drills with the NMESIS to enhance their ability to rapidly and efficiently rearm the system in expeditionary environments. The NMESIS is a ground-based offensive anti-ship missile system, used in sea denial and littoral protection to offer a highly mobile and rapidly deployable island defense solution. Miles, a native of Utah, is a field artillery cannoneer, with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Lucas Lu)

    This work, 12th and 3d LCT Marines Execute Reloading Drills with the NMESIS [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Lucas Lu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

