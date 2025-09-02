Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors aboard the USS John Finn man the rails during a sea and anchor detail in Jakarta, Indonesia [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sailors aboard the USS John Finn man the rails during a sea and anchor detail in Jakarta, Indonesia

    JAKARTA, INDONESIA

    08.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    250825-N-CV021-1022
    JAKARTA, Indonesia (Aug. 25, 2025) – Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) man the rails during a sea and anchor detail in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 25. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 02:44
    Photo ID: 9294508
    VIRIN: 250825-N-CV021-1022
    Resolution: 5011x3340
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: JAKARTA, ID
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors aboard the USS John Finn man the rails during a sea and anchor detail in Jakarta, Indonesia [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors aboard the USS John Finn man the rails during a sea and anchor detail in Jakarta, Indonesia
    Sailors aboard the USS John Finn man the rails during a sea and anchor detail in Jakarta, Indonesia
    Sailors aboard the USS John Finn man the rails during a sea and anchor detail in Jakarta, Indonesia
    Sailors aboard the USS John Finn man the rails during a sea and anchor detail in Jakarta, Indonesia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS John Finn Departs Jakarta Following Port Visit to support Super Garuda Shield 25

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Sailors
    USS John Finn
    US 7th Fleet
    US Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download