250825-N-CV021-1029
JAKARTA, Indonesia (Aug. 25, 2025) – Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) man the rails during a sea and anchor detail in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 25. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)
This work, Sailors aboard the USS John Finn man the rails during a sea and anchor detail in Jakarta, Indonesia [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS John Finn Departs Jakarta Following Port Visit to support Super Garuda Shield 25
