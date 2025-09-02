USS John Finn Departs Jakarta Following Port Visit to support Super Garuda Shield 25

JAKARTA, Indonesia - The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) departed Jakarta, Indonesia on August 29 after a 5-day port visit to conduct exercises in support of Super Garuda Shield 25.



This port visit marked the start of John Finn’s scheduled participation in the Indonesia-led Super Garuda Shield 2025, a combined joint multilateral military training exercise between the Indonesia National Armed Forces (TNI), the U.S military and participating allied and partner nations.



Super Garuda Shield builds on prior bilateral exercises between U.S. forces and TNI through sharpening readiness and building interoperability between the participating nations to deter aggression and promote peace and stability within the Indo-Pacific region.



“Super Garuda Shield is a special opportunity for us to build upon our already strong relationship with Indonesia,” said Capt. Dave Huljack, commodore, DESRON 15. “This exercise serves as a way for all our nations to train together and work toward enhancing interoperability, maritime security and our commitment to a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.”



While in port, the opening ceremony for Super Garuda Shield 25 was conducted involving the leadership triad from John Finn receiving a welcome from Indonesian naval leadership. Performances from the Cempaku Studio Dance and the Indonesian naval band were conducted to celebrate the arrival of John Finn and the start of Super Garuda Shield 25.



John Finn’s commanding officer, Cmdr. Daniel O’Neill, expressed his gratitude to the people of Jakarta.



“A huge thank you to the people of Jakarta for the warm welcome and hospitality,” said O’Neill.

“Indonesia is a critical partner for the U.S. Navy and this port visit illustrates the value we place

on our allies and partners. We look forward to continuing our long-standing friendship for many

decades to come.”



Other participating nations in Super Garuda Shield 25 include Australia, Canada, Germany, India, Japan, Netherlands, the Republic of Singapore, South Korea, and the United Kingdom.



John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

