    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Hunter Hood [Image 2 of 2]

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    09.04.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Brosam 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Staff Sgt. Hunter Hood, 431st Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron MQ-9 Reaper quality assurance inspector, poses for a photo, Sept. 4, 2025, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea. Hood was awarded the 8th Fighter Wing’s Pride of the Pack for the week of Sept. 1-5. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Brosam)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 02:15
    Photo ID: 9294487
    VIRIN: 250904-F-DB969-1009
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.15 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    Hometown: BEAVERTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Pride of the Pack
    8th OG
    Wolfpack

