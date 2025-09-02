Staff Sgt. Hunter Hood, a native of Beavertown, Pennsylvania, and 431st Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron MQ-9 Reaper quality assurance inspector, was awarded the 8th Fighter Wing’s Pride of the Pack for the week of Sept. 1-5.



According to his leadership, Hood is one of the key members to the establishment of the 431st ERS.



Over a 30-day period, Hood established the squadron’s communication capabilities by working with the 8th Communications Squadron and 8th Security Forces Squadron to source six land mobile radios, two satellite phones, 30 laptops and ensured port functionality for the squadron.



His ability to overcome challenges ensured a smooth transition to flying operations for six inbound MQ-9s.



Additionally, Hood liaised with the 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron bioenvironmental section to inspect the 431st ERS facility for safety. His drive to provide a safe environment for his squadron helped him identify multiple quality of life improvements, including a required demolishing of a kitchen area.



Hood is also one of two members to stand up the squadron’s quality assurance program. He has been pivotal in establishing the unit’s weight and balance, foreign object damage and dropped object, and maintenance standardization and evaluation programs, being a key source of information for all things related to the MQ-9.



Through his leadership, self-starting nature and his commitment to the success of the mission, Hood has been vital to the long-term establishment of the 431st ERS at Kunsan Air Base.



Thank you, Staff Sgt. Hood, for your outstanding leadership and dedication to the Wolf Pack mission. Congratulations on being this week’s Pride of the Pack!

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.05.2025 Date Posted: 09.05.2025 02:16 Story ID: 547293 Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR Hometown: BEAVERTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Hunter Hood, by SSgt Daniel Brosam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.