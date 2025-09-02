Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Hunter Hood

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Hunter Hood

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    09.04.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Brosam 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Staff Sgt. Hunter Hood, 431st Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron MQ-9 Reaper quality assurance inspector, assists with the installation of an external fuel tank on an MQ-9, Sept. 4, 2025, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea. Over a 30-day period, Hood established the squadron’s communication capabilities by working with the 8th Communications Squadron and 8th Security Forces Squadron to source six land mobile radios, two satellite phones, 30 laptops and ensured port functionality for the squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Brosam)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 02:15
    Photo ID: 9294486
    VIRIN: 250904-F-DB969-1023
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    Hometown: BEAVERTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Hunter Hood
    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Hunter Hood

    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Hunter Hood

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Pride of the Pack
    8th OG
    Wolfpack

