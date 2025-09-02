Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Hunter Hood

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Hunter Hood, 431st Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron MQ-9 Reaper quality assurance inspector, assists with the installation of an external fuel tank on an MQ-9, Sept. 4, 2025, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea. Over a 30-day period, Hood established the squadron’s communication capabilities by working with the 8th Communications Squadron and 8th Security Forces Squadron to source six land mobile radios, two satellite phones, 30 laptops and ensured port functionality for the squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Brosam)