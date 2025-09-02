Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40) departs Phuket, Thailand [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40) departs Phuket, Thailand

    PHUKET, THAILAND

    09.03.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Haley Wilson 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    PHUKET, Thailand (Sept. 4, 2025) – Military Sealift Command civil service mariner, Timothy Berry, assigned to the forward-deployed submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), steers the ship while departing Phuket, Thailand after a scheduled port visit, Sept. 4, 2025. Frank Cable is underway supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Haley Wilson)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 01:28
    Photo ID: 9294468
    VIRIN: 250904-N-JN495-6939
    Resolution: 5793x3862
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: PHUKET, TH
    This work, USS Frank Cable (AS 40) departs Phuket, Thailand [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Haley Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

