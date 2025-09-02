USS Frank Cable (AS 40) departs Phuket, Thailand

PHUKET, Thailand (Sept. 4, 2025) – Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Sean Burke, assigned to the forward-deployed submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), stands a force protection watch during the ship’s departure from Phuket, Thailand after a scheduled port visit, Sept. 4, 2025. Frank Cable is underway supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Haley Wilson)
