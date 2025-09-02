Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d LLB conducts beach rehearsals with U.S. Army MSV(L) [Image 19 of 20]

    3d LLB conducts beach rehearsals with U.S. Army MSV(L)

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Malia Sparks 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Todd Hoyt, a native of Oregon and the commanding officer of 3d Littoral Logistics Battalion (LLB), 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, speaks with his Marines during on and offloading drills with a Maneuver Support Vessel (Light) (MSV(L)) supported by 7th Transportation Brigade on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Aug. 26, 2025. The purpose of this training was to test the interoperability between the Army’s MSV(L) and Marine Corps equipment, demonstrating the readiness of 3d LLB to adapt to interservice transportation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Malia Sparks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 22:42
    Photo ID: 9294349
    VIRIN: 250826-M-MI096-1363
    Resolution: 5088x3392
    Size: 8.71 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d LLB conducts beach rehearsals with U.S. Army MSV(L) [Image 20 of 20], by Sgt Malia Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3d MarDiv
    USMCNews
    ForceDesign
    3d MLR
    3d LLB
    MSVL

