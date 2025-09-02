3d LLB conducts beach rehearsals with U.S. Army MSV(L)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Todd Hoyt, a native of Oregon and the commanding officer of 3d Littoral Logistics Battalion (LLB), 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, speaks with his Marines during on and offloading drills with a Maneuver Support Vessel (Light) (MSV(L)) supported by 7th Transportation Brigade on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Aug. 26, 2025. The purpose of this training was to test the interoperability between the Army’s MSV(L) and Marine Corps equipment, demonstrating the readiness of 3d LLB to adapt to interservice transportation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Malia Sparks)