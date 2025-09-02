3d LLB conducts beach rehearsals with U.S. Army MSV(L)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Joint Light Tactical Vehicle and a Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement, both assigned to 3d Littoral Logistics Battalion (LLB), 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, are transported on a Maneuver Support Vessel (Light) (MSV(L)) supported by 7th Transportation Brigade during on and offloading drills on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Aug. 26, 2025. The purpose of this training was to test the interoperability between the Army’s MSV(L) and Marine Corps equipment, demonstrating the readiness of 3d LLB to adapt to interservice transportation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Malia Sparks)