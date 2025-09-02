3d LLB conducts beach rehearsals with U.S. Army MSV(L)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Logistics Battalion (LLB), 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, and U.S. Soldiers with 7th Transportation Brigade observe offloading drills with a Maneuver Support Vessel (Light) (MSV(L)) on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Aug. 26, 2025. The purpose of this training was to test the interoperability between the Army’s MSV(L) and Marine Corps equipment, demonstrating the readiness of 3d LLB to adapt to interservice transportation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Malia Sparks)