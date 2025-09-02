Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring Our Nation’s Fallen: 9/11 Boot Memorial 2025 [Image 2 of 7]

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2025

    Photo by Roann Gatdula 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam volunteers prepare this year’s 9/11 Boot Memorial display on Luke Field near the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum, Sept. 4, 2025, on Ford Island at JBPHH, Hawaii. Volunteers placed over 9,000 combat boots along an 8K route to create a moving tribute honoring fallen U.S. service members since Sept. 11, 2001. Each boot displays a photo and personal information to remember the individual sacrifices of these heroes. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 21:06
    Photo ID: 9294289
    VIRIN: 250904-N-KH177-1005
    Resolution: 5463x3635
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    This work, Honoring Our Nation’s Fallen: 9/11 Boot Memorial 2025 [Image 7 of 7], by Roann Gatdula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

