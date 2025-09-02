Honoring Our Nation’s Fallen: 9/11 Boot Memorial 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam volunteers prepare this year’s 9/11 Boot Memorial display on Luke Field near the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum, Sept. 4, 2025, on Ford Island at JBPHH, Hawaii. Volunteers placed over 9,000 combat boots along an 8K route to create a moving tribute honoring fallen U.S. service members since Sept. 11, 2001. Each boot displays a photo and personal information to remember the individual sacrifices of these heroes. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)