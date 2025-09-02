Soldier Takes Flight in F-16

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Cody Chavis, a 91B assigned to the 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command, prepares for take-off in an F-16 at Holloman Air Force Base, Sept. 4, 2025. After signing an indefinite re-enlistment with the U.S. Army on July 2nd, Chavis secured a slot for a fan-flight with the 8th Fighter Squadron, 54th Fighter Group Education and Training Command.