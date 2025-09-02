Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier Takes Flight in F-16 [Image 3 of 7]

    Soldier Takes Flight in F-16

    NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Christian Morton 

    32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Staff Sgt. Cody Chavis, a 91B assigned to the 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command, poses in front of an F-16 at Holloman Air Force Base, Sept. 4, 2025. After signing an indefinite re-enlistment with the U.S. Army on July 2nd, Chavis secured a slot for a fan-flight with the 8th Fighter Squadron, 54th Fighter Group Education and Training Command.

