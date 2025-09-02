Staff Sgt. Cody Chavis, a 91B assigned to the 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command, prepares for take-off in an F-16 at Holloman Air Force Base, Sept. 4, 2025. After signing an indefinite re-enlistment with the U.S. Army on July 2nd, Chavis secured a slot for a fan-flight with the 8th Fighter Squadron, 54th Fighter Group Education and Training Command.
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2025 19:30
|Photo ID:
|9294222
|VIRIN:
|250904-A-TA715-5258
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.66 MB
|Location:
|NEW MEXICO, US
This work, Soldier Takes Flight in F-16 [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Christian Morton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.