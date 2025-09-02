For National Guard kids, WANGY Camp memories last long after summer ends

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Campers and volunteer counselors complete the challenge course during the Washington National Guard Youth (WANGY) Summer Camp, in Tumwater, Wash., Aug. 21, 2025. The WANGY Summer Camp is hosted by Washington National Guard Child and Youth Services, Joint Services Support Directorate, for children ages nine to 18 who are dependents, or immediate family, of Army or Air National Guard service members in order to encourage peer-to-peer connections and inspire future growth. (U.S. National Guard photo by Adeline Witherspoon)