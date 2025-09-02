Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    For National Guard kids, WANGY Camp memories last long after summer ends [Image 1 of 10]

    For National Guard kids, WANGY Camp memories last long after summer ends

    TUMWATER, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon      

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Campers and volunteer counselors complete the challenge course during the Washington National Guard Youth (WANGY) Summer Camp, in Tumwater, Wash., Aug. 21, 2025. The WANGY Summer Camp is hosted by Washington National Guard Child and Youth Services, Joint Services Support Directorate, for children ages nine to 18 who are dependents, or immediate family, of Army or Air National Guard service members in order to encourage peer-to-peer connections and inspire future growth. (U.S. National Guard photo by Adeline Witherspoon)

