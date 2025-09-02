Honored Guests Attend the Navy League Sea Services Award

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle and Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Eric Smith attend Navy League Congressional Sea Services Award at the Reserve Organization of America Building Washington, D.C., Sep. 3, 2025. Senators Todd Young and Mark Kelly were dually awarded this year's honor. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Vanessa White.)
|09.03.2025
|09.04.2025 18:01
|9294130
|250903-N-QO892-1082
|3264x2176
|4.05 MB
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|6
|0
