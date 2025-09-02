Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senators Accept Navy League Sea Services Award [Image 1 of 3]

    Senators Accept Navy League Sea Services Award

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Vanessa White 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Senators Todd Young and Mark Kelly accept the Navy League Congressional Sea Services Award at the Reserve Organization of America Building Washington, D.C., Sep. 3, 2025. Senators Todd Young and Mark Kelly were dually awarded this year's honor. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Vanessa White.)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 18:01
    Photo ID: 9294128
    VIRIN: 250903-N-QO892-1078
    Resolution: 3360x2240
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Navy League
    Sea Service Awards
    CNO
    CMC

