Date Taken: 09.03.2025 Date Posted: 09.04.2025 18:01 Photo ID: 9294129 VIRIN: 250903-N-QO892-1050 Resolution: 3150x2100 Size: 1.66 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle Speaks During the Navy League Sea Services Award [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Vanessa White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.